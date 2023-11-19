Morgan Stanley Increases Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $480.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.57.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $396.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.50. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $318.03 and a 1 year high of $410.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

