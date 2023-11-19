Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

