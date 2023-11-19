Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 6,080,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,308. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.