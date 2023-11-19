Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nano-X Imaging to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging -969.77% -43.06% -36.38% Nano-X Imaging Competitors -74.60% -36.89% -15.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nano-X Imaging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano-X Imaging Competitors 210 1060 1244 41 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 240.21%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 78.21%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than its competitors.

21.8% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging $8.58 million -$113.24 million -3.74 Nano-X Imaging Competitors $483.01 million $13.20 million 26.52

Nano-X Imaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nano-X Imaging. Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging competitors beat Nano-X Imaging on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company's solutions include Nanox Multi Source System comprising Nanox.ARC, a medical tomographic imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source, and Nanox. CLOUD, a platform which employs a matching engine to match medical images to radiologists that provides image repository, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing, and reporting. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.