Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $129.47. 6,544,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,084. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.