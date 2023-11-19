Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $602.66. 1,969,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

