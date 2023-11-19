Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,483. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

