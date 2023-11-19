Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

