Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,647,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

