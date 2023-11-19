Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,367,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,892. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

