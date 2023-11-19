Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 489,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,106. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average is $192.76.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

