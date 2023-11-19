Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Trading Up 2.0 %

SHEL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 4,783,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.