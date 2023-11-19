Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.39. 2,642,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $291.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.59 and its 200-day moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

