Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,160. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

