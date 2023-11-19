Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 415,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,408. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

