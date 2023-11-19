Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.4 %

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of NTOIY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

