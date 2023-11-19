NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $183,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 10,136,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,529. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

