Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 983,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,940. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

