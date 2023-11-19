Nwam LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,238.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

