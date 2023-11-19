Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 830,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.