OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.