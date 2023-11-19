Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $360.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

Shares of HD opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $6,862,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

