O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $968.55. The company had a trading volume of 418,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $931.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $934.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

