Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) versus Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Financial Analysis

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Onex alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 47.28% 9.63% 6.39% Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Onex and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $8.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Onex pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onex and Orient Overseas (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million 11.53 $235.00 million $7.31 8.71 Orient Overseas (International) $19.82 billion 0.40 $9.97 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Onex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onex and Orient Overseas (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Orient Overseas (International).

Summary

Onex beats Orient Overseas (International) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.