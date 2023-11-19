Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Orion by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 318,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Trading Up 0.9 %

Orion stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.52. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

