Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.61% of Otter Tail worth $52,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.