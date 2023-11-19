Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

