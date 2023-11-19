Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 3,161 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

