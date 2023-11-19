Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.