Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

