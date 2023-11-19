Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

