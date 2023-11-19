Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $231,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

