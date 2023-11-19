Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.