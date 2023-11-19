Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.62.

PKI stock opened at C$43.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$25.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

