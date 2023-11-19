Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $453.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $453.54 million and $1.63 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.



USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 454,232,352 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.



According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

