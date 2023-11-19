Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 314,781 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

