Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 1,939,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,659. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.