Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

