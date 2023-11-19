Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $577.15. 1,774,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,492. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $599.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.