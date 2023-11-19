Payden & Rygel Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Payden & Rygel cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

