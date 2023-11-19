Payden & Rygel Invests $21.97 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.60. 4,052,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,304. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

