Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 581,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,136. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

