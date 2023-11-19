Payden & Rygel Purchases 36,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. 13,386,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

