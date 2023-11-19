Payden & Rygel Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 234.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.56. 7,238,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.19. The company has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

