Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,590. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

