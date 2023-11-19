PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PDD by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $117.05.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.