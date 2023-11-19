Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,571 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Pegasystems worth $45,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $139,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

