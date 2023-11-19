PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.52. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

