PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,819 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. 5,583,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

