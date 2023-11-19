Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $347.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

